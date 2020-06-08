Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill explain taking daughters to protests

Reality star Cynthia Bailey and her boyfriend, sports reporter Mike Hill, wanted their daughters to be a part of the insurrection that has broken out across the country since the violent death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

Bailey, a star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” said she and Hill, a former anchor for ESPN, took their daughters to a march and demonstration in Los Angeles on Friday, June 5, 2020, because they felt it was the time to stand in unison against systemic and violent oppression.

“It felt so good to go out in the name of justice. From that point, the focus turned from COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter,” Bailey told HollywoodLife.com. “One of the things that really surprised me the most was the people. It was so many people, all kinds of people … people were handing out water to everyone and giving snacks [out], antibacterial, masks, anything you could need.”

Hill, who has a home in the Los Angeles area, concurred with Bailey’s sentiments. “‘People carrying cases down to the protests to make sure that people stayed hydrated during the march. I was blown away by the love and the compassion and just the unity. I think our kids actually took us down there as well.”

Later Bailey spoke to her millions of Instagram followers about being filled with pride and love for being part of something greater than themselves.

Hill added in the comment section of Bailey’s post that he feels the country is perched on the precipice of major change.

“Such a powerful experience. Great to see so many from all walks of life come together for this much needed cause. So proud to have shared this with you & our girls but this is just the start. The work continues long after the protest ends. I’m with you for life on this & for everything else. (sic)”