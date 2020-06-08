Snoop Dogg reveals why he’s voting for 1st time ever this year

As Snoop Dogg inches steadily toward the half-century mark on this Earth, the G-Funk rap legend has vowed to vote for the first time in his life during the upcoming presidential election.

That proclamation from The Doggfather pleases some while simultaneously inciting anger in others. For example, some have asked how can a man who is a couple of candles away from the big 5-0 suddenly consider voting for the first time this late in life?

But Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., 48, admitted to his fans on the “Big Boy Neighborhood” radio show that he lived under a blanket of ignorance for too long about his eligibility to engage in the electoral process.

“For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” the Doggystyle architect revealed. “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Snoop was convicted twice for felonies, once in 1990 just before his career rocketed into orbit and then again in 2007.

Of course, the conversation segued to the current resident of the White House, and that’s when the “Gin & Juice” rapper fired shots at the president.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop said.

Moreover, Snoop said he feels compelled to lead by example by investing himself more in the democratic process in order to manifest change.

“We got to make a difference. I can’t talk about it and not be about it,” he explained. “I can’t tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already.”