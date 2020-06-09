Cardi B shows off long natural hair and shares growth tips (photos)

Cardi B is embracing her natural hair and letting people know that, despite her love for wigs, she always takes care of her hair.

The rapper showed off her tresses on her Instagram account on Monday, June 8, as she took her followers on a journey of her hair growth and straightened her natural hair.

It all started with Cardi mixing up a natural hair mask for her and her daughter Kulture’s hair.

You can see the “Pressed” rapper mixing a deep conditioner mask made of avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, banana, castor oil, egg and honey.

Cardi showed off her natural hair while wearing a white bikini.

“Ok guys, so this is really how my hair is,” she said. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it then two days later, it just puffs up like this even when you braid it. This is my hair texture.”

She offered advice based on her personal experience with growing out her hair.

“I do need moisture and it’s just a good hair mask to help your hair grow and all the good things that you put in your body, you got to put in your hair,” she explained.

A couple of hours later, the 27-year-old rap star showed off her silk press with an Instagram post — and we are in awe.

“The end results of all that s— I put on my hair earlier,” she wrote. “Treat your hair ladies.”

Referring to wearing wigs, she said, “It helps a lot with hair growth, ALOT !”

“Stunning,” exclaimed one fan.

“I Love Women Who Loves Themselves,” responded another.

Fashion model Duckie Thot posted, “Let them know!”

We love that Cardi is rocking her natural hair and sharing her growth gems with her fans.