Janelle Monae is ‘questioning time’ during coronavirus lockdown

Janelle Monae has lost track of the days while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she says she’s been “questioning time.”

The 34-year-old singer and actress has been spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and has said she’s begun to lose count of how many days she’s spent indoors because every day seems the same.

She said: “I don’t really know what day it is most days and nights. I’m questioning time — does it even exist?”

Janelle has been using her time to give back though, as her company Wondaland Arts Society has teamed up with the coronavirus-inspired charity, Project Isaiah, to help feed those in need, with airline caterer Gate Gourmet making and distributing the meals.

Speaking about the charitable deed, she added: “Yes, we are in this together. But we’re not all going through the same experience financially. My situation is a lot different than a single Black mom with five kids who just got laid off.”

And the “Homecoming” actress has also been getting involved with the recent Black Lives Matter protests, as she urged people to “stand up” and use their voices to fight against systemic racism.

Speaking to Variety magazine for their Power of Women issue, she said: “We need you. We need more people inside these places, inside these police precincts and these buildings, to stand up. And to be marching. And to be right there with us.”

Meanwhile, Janelle recently revealed she started her production company to ensure that she, and other Black women, have “freedom and choice” in their movie roles.

The Hidden Figures star explained: “I have a company now, called Wonderland Pictures, and we hope to be bringing Steven Spielberg, George Lucas trilogy-level science fiction franchises to the world.

“Obviously, I’m a Black woman, so I’m always gonna bring that take to whatever it is I do. I’m ready to start getting those scripts that the Johnny Depps were given, and that the Julia Roberts were getting. And I’m ready to see other women of color have that same freedom and choice to make decisions about their characters.”