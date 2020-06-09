Keke Palmer ready for change: ‘I have waited for a revolution my entire life’

Keke Palmer has been “waiting for a revolution” for her “entire life,” as she calls for change amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

The 26-year-old actress has been joining the Black Lives Matter protests in America in recent weeks, and has said the movement has allowed people to “prepare” for a “revolution and a revelation” which she believes will come in the form of dismantling the judicial system.

She wrote in a guest column for Variety magazine: “I have waited for a revolution, I believe, my entire life. I feel it’s like this for many millennials; messages about following rules and staying in line have since evolved into calls to stand up and get others to stand with you, to challenge authority and recognize different life experiences while gathering with others who are like-minded.

“I truly believe that everything that has led us to this moment has prepared us for a revolution and a revelation: the dismantling and rebuilding of a system that is better, more equitable and representative of the people it claims to represent.”

Plamer admitted the change seems “scary,” but called for people to “challenge the rules” to enforce real change across America.

She added: “So while it may be scary, we were born for this: We were born to be leaders and grow out of just ‘following rules’ because following rules isn’t enough. We are now being called to challenge the rules and to challenge the character of those making them.”

The Hustlers star also slammed police officers at protests who have been kneeling in an apparent show of solidarity, as she says the gesture “isn’t enough.”

Palmer explained: “While a few guardsmen knelt, for me that isn’t enough. Kneeling has become a mockery of sorts. Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck is what killed him. Now we see police officers kneeling and then, moments later, attacking peaceful protesters. At this point, the kneeling has no meaning.”