Allen Iverson To Receive $32 Million Payday From Reebok

Basketball great Allen Iverson is known for his successful career in the NBA, his iconic style that changed the game, and his smart business moves.

Iverson, who turned 45-years-old on Monday, has a lot to celebrate, including a significant payout that he can expect in the next 10 years on his 55th birthday.

According to Darren Rovell, senior executive producer of The Action Network, Iverson is 10 years away from a $32 million trust fund payout from Reebok.

The payout is part of a deal that AI signed 19 years ago as NBA MVP after leading the Philadelphia Sixers to the NBA Finals in 2001.

Iverson, who has a lifetime deal with the sneaker retailer, also receives an annual salary of $800K.

Although he didn’t mention the payout, the retired basketball player posted a throwback photo on Monday, June 8, 2020, to celebrate his birthday.

“Thank God, I’m blessed to be here right now,” he said. “I thank the ppl that helped me and love me for me. U know who u are!!! Ima keep Pushin. All the ppl that love me, I love y’all back. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!!!”

Iverson is also still designing sneakers and recently released a new pair of Questions back in April.