Nicki Minaj ripped on social media for music collaboration with Tekashi69

Nicki Minaj is catching heat for her decision to collaborate with hip-hop’s biggest snitch, Tekashi69.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Minaj posted an image on social media confirming a new track titled “Trollz.” A portion of the proceeds from the song, which is scheduled to be released Friday, June 12, reportedly will be donated to The Bail Project Inc.

“The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand an end to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter.”

However, many rap enthusiasts are upset with Minaj for collaborating with Tekashi69. Tekashi, whose given name is Daniel Hernandez, put himself in danger while testifying in federal court. During his three-day testimony, Tekashi snitched on members of the Bloods gang and several rappers.

He named rappers Cardi B, Jim Jones and Trippy Redd in his testimony. During cross-examination, Tekashi was asked if he attempted to use his gang affiliation to further his career, similar to Cardi B. Tekashi denied that he used gang members to further his career, but he also claimed that Cardi B was a member of the Bloods.

Tekashi was released from prison on April 2 due to the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

After his release, Tekashi continued to troll on social media and make disparaging remarks about hip-hop legends, including Snoop Dogg. Many believe that Tekashi is a culture vulture who represents the worse aspects of this generation of rap.

Two days after Akon caught backlash for recreating “Locked Up” with Tekashi, Nicki Minaj is experiencing the same.

