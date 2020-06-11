Terrell Owens to lead ‘march and kneel’ event to get Kaepernick in NFL (video)

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell “T.O.” Owens has been an active participant in the insurrection that has swept acr0ss the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s demise in Minneapolis.

Owens is taking that a step further on Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020, by planning to lead a “march and kneel” event in metro Los Angeles to protest the NFL’s de facto banishment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick from the league.

The fraternity Kaepernick joined while attending the University of Nevada at Reno, Kappa Alpha Psi, will also feature prominently in the march to get Kaepernick’s job back in the rally that’s unofficially called “Kappas for Kaep,” according to TMZ.

The star QB incurred the wrath of NFL fans and league owners alike in 2016 when he began sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem. He was and is protesting the very issues that are at the forefront of America’s conscience today — police brutality, racial oppression and judicial injustice.

Kaepernick, who once took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, became a free agent after the season and has not played in the league since.

Owens and the Kappas vow to change Kaep’s employment fortunes. This reporter was on the scene in 2019 when the Kappas came out en masse to support Kaepernick’s workout in suburban Atlanta, so all indications are that the Kappas will come out in force in Inglewood, California, on Thursday afternoon.

According to TMZ, Kaep is staying in NFL game shape with the hopes of returning to the league this year, and he has the backing of multiple NFL players to accomplish that goal.

Check out what Owens had to say about Kaepernick and Thursday’s protest in the video below.