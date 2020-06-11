Vanessa Bryant gets tattoos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant (photos)

Vanessa Bryant has found a permanent way to honor and memorialize her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianni “Gigi” Bryant.

The 38-year-old widow decided to get ink of Kobe and Gigi on her neck and wrist in order to keep them close to her at all times.

The NBA legend and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter perished along with seven other passengers when their helicopter crashed in the mountains north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” Bryant penned in one of the captions of a pair of Instagram videos showing tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inking her neck and wrist.

She chose to share the videos now even though she had the tattoos done back in February.

Fans won’t be able to help but notice the tunes playing in the background, including “Sky Walker” by Miguel, “Oh Pretty Baby” by Lauryn Hill and “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars.

In another post, Bryant penned: “Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary.”

