Regina King feeling ‘optimism and pain’ after anti-racism protests

Regina King is balancing “optimism” and “pain” amid the anti-racism protests.

The 49-year-old actress admits the protests in the U.S. and overseas, sparked by the death of George Floyd, have given her a sense of hope for the future.

Speaking on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” King said: “I am managing a balance of optimism with the pain.

“This is the first time ever in my life that I’ve seen people in other countries supporting at the top of their lungs at Black people.

“You know, to see in Italy and Germany and all of these different places, people taking a knee and have signs that say Black Lives Matter.

“America is always the country that’s going to the aid of someone else, but that other countries are speaking out for not just America, but Black Americans — it makes me hopeful.”

King also discussed her role in the TV series “Watchmen,” which takes place in the town of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 34 years after the massacre of 1921, when White residents attacked Black people and their businesses.

King explained: “It’s definitely an honor to have been part of a piece of work that was entertaining but also socially relevant.

“Prior to ‘Watchmen,’ I’d done, you know, ‘Seven Seconds’ and ‘American Crime’ and both of those shows are shows that the commentary is rooted in things that are going on in our country right now.”

The Oscar-winning actress claimed the series was “unique” as it blends lessons from history with a love story.

King said: “The writing team were able to give a history for a lot of people, infuse a bit of a love story in there, to shine a light on how pain is inherited, a light on the police violence in our country.

“To do all of those things and be entertaining at the same time, and there are even comedic moments, it just feels like I was a part of something that’s never been done before and that’s really hard to do in 2020.”