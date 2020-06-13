Unarmed Black man shot and killed by White cops in Atlanta

An unarmed Black man has been shot and killed in Atlanta. On the evening of June 12, the incident occurred at a Wendy’s restaurant located at the intersection of University and Pryor Rd, according to WSB-TV.

Police were called after Rayshard Brooks, 27, fell asleep at the drive-thru. When authorities arrived, they suspected that Brooks was drunk and gave him a sobriety test that he reportedly failed. After two White cops attempted to place Brooks in custody, a struggle ensued on the ground, according to a video recorded on a cell phone.

The cops attempted to use a taser to subdue Brooks, but he was able to stand up and run away. One of the officers fired shots at Brooks, reportedly hitting him in the leg and buttocks. Brooks eventually died.

The incident comes at a time when the nation, and some around the world, have called for police reform following the death of George Floyd. Atlanta experienced several violent nights following the death of Floyd, which led to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issuing curfews for several days. But the curfews were lifted on June 7 and peaceful protests took place in Atlanta over the past week.

However, police and city officials will be on high alert following Brooks’s death as the video has since gone viral.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has announced it will turn over evidence to the Fulton County District Attorney since learning about the incident. The GBI also indicated an official investigation is underway.