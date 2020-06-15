Beyoncé demands Kentucky AG prosecute cops who killed Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé fired off an angry open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron demanding the prosecution of the three Louisville police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her own home while she slept in her bed.

The officers were executing a no-knock warrant and reportedly busted into Taylor’s home without notification at 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot one of the officers in the leg, prompting the officers to fire off 20 rounds in Taylor’s direction, striking her eight times and killing her instantly.

After the 26-year-old Taylor’s life drained out of her, and her boyfriend was originally arrested for attempted murder, it was revealed that the cops broke into the wrong apartment. No drugs were ever found in Taylor’s home.

Queen Bey’s plea follows fellow musician Clifford “T.I.” Harris, who also penned strong words about the bloody tragedy. The “Halo” singer is adamantly advocating for Taylor’s family, who have “not been able to take time to process and grieve,” Beyoncé, 38, penned on her website.

“Three months have passed — and the LMPD’s investigations have created more questions than answers,” Beyoncé wrote. “Their incident report states that Ms. Taylor suffered no injuries — yet we know she was shot at least eight times.”

“The LMPD officers claim they announced themselves before forcing their way into Ms. Taylor’s apartment — but her boyfriend who was with her, as well as several neighbors, all say that this is untrue.”

