Rayshard Brooks offered to walk home before he was shot by cop (video)

More details have emerged in the untimely death of Rayshard Brooks.

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, the GBI released police bodycam footage that provided more insight about what occurred before Brooks was gunned down by a White police officer at a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta.

On the evening of Friday, June 12, police were called after Brooks, 27, fell asleep at the drive-thru. When authorities arrived, they suspected that Brooks was drunk and gave him a sobriety test that he reportedly failed, according to WSB-TV.

During his conversation with police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, Brooks asked if he could leave his car parked at Wendy’s and walk home.

“I’ve been drinking,” Brooks admitted. “If I have to, I’ll park this car right here and walk home. My sister’s house is [close by]. I will park the car and go home. My daughters [are] at home, and one of my daughter’s birthday was yesterday.”

Rolfe interrupted Brooks and asked, “Why would you need to walk home?” He then asked Brooks to take a breath test.

After two White cops attempted to place Brooks in custody, a struggle ensued on the ground, according to a video recorded on a cellphone.

The cops attempted to tase Brooks to subdue him, but he was able to stand up and run away. One of the officers fired shots at Brooks, reportedly hitting him in the leg and buttocks. Brooks eventually died.

An autopsy revealed that Brooks was shot twice in the back, and the cause of death was listed as homicide.

On Saturday, June 13, hundreds of protesters gathered at Wendy’s to express their frustration. However, a woman, who wore all-black, was videotaped setting the restaurant on fire. A $10,000 reward has since been announced for information on the alleged arsonist.

More protests to shed light on police brutality are scheduled in Atlanta.

Brook will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 16.

