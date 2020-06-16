Cardi B shows off before and after photos of her revamped peacock tattoo

The creation of great art can be an arduous and painful, especially when it’s applied to the body. Yet Cardi B seems to devour pain like candy while decorating her body with spectacular imagery.

The 27-year-old Invasion of Privacy rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar in the Bronx, New York, took to Instagram to floss the revamp of her elaborate peacock tattoo on her hip and thigh.

And she seemed to revel in the delightful pain she endured to get the tat done as she flexed seminude for her 62 million IG fans.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover. This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted,” Cardi captioned the photo while giving a shout-out to her tattoo artist Jamie Schene.

While reviving Cardi’s faded tats with some vibrancy and striking colors, Schene added a showstopping pink butterfly on a lotus flower to her backside and more detail on the peacock’s feathers.

On Instagram, Schene expressed awe at “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s pain threshold during seven consecutive days of getting tattooed.

Within the first hour of having the artwork flashed across her Instagram page like neon lights, Cardi B generated more than 2.8 million likes and engendered admiration from celeb pals like Vanessa Hudgens and Noah Cyrus.

“Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,” Cardi testified on her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 14.

She also declared herself an OG for “taking pain like a motherf—er” during the tattooing sessions.

Check out another photo of Cardi stunting in a pose that illuminates her breathtaking tattoos.