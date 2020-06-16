Teyana Taylor announces new album and makeup collaboration

Teyana Taylor has been very busy. The Harlem native recently announced the tracklist and release date for her new album as well as her new M.A.C. makeup collection

Taylor is releasing the 23-song LP entitled, The Album, under G.O.O.D. MusicDef Jam Recording/Def Jam Recordings this Friday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth.

She tapped Erykah Badu, Rick Ross, Missy Elliott and more, for a new album that is broken into five parts: Studio A, Studio L, Studio B, Studio U, and Studio M.

The Album is a follow up to her 2018 project K.T.S.E. and features previously released singles “How You Want It” featuring King Combs, “Made It,” “Bare Wit Me,” “Mornin” featuring Kehlani, “Wake Up Love” and “We Got Love.”

Taylor also surprised fans over the weekend when she released a video to her “Wake Up Love” single. In the video, she highlights her family while announcing her pregnancy. We see her show off her growing belly while laying in bed with her husband Iman Shumpert, and their 4-year-old daughter Junie.

Prior to her album release announcement, Taylor also made it known that she has a new collection dropping with makeup giant M.A.C.

In a long post, she expressed her happiness as she reflected on her childhood and how much she admired the beauty brand.

“M.A.C Cosmetics really inspired me because they were one of the first mainstream companies to fearlessly and unapologetically embrace woman of color and the LGBTQ Community, said, Taylor. “That was big for me being a young black girl from Harlem telling myself that one day that would be me plastered in that window!”

As she shared the July 2020 upcoming release date, Taylor also teased a deep red lip gloss from the collection.

We can assume that maybe a lip liner and eyeshadow palette may also be included in the drop.