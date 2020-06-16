Teyana Taylor announces new album and makeup collaboration
Teyana Taylor has been very busy. The Harlem native recently announced the tracklist and release date for her new album as well as her new M.A.C. makeup collection
Taylor is releasing the 23-song LP entitled, The Album, under G.O.O.D. MusicDef Jam Recording/Def Jam Recordings this Friday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth.
She tapped Erykah Badu, Rick Ross, Missy Elliott and more, for a new album that is broken into five parts: Studio A, Studio L, Studio B, Studio U, and Studio M.
The Album is a follow up to her 2018 project K.T.S.E. and features previously released singles “How You Want It” featuring King Combs, “Made It,” “Bare Wit Me,” “Mornin” featuring Kehlani, “Wake Up Love” and “We Got Love.”
Taylor also surprised fans over the weekend when she released a video to her “Wake Up Love” single. In the video, she highlights her family while announcing her pregnancy. We see her show off her growing belly while laying in bed with her husband Iman Shumpert, and their 4-year-old daughter Junie.
Though you are the love of my life, my king, my husband & an amazing father. YOU ARE STILL A BLACK MAN FIRST, before anything. And that’s the risk I take as you leave my side and walk out the door every single day. I could have lost you yesterday. I could lose you today. I could lose you tomorrow. The sadness of our planet has corrupted mankind’s ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; WE still stand up in assembly and cry for help. For these are the reasons I have broken down my defenses; I hear you, I see you, I love you. You have adopted the role of being our protector. To our girls, the name father is another name for what we created, love. For I will never rue the love inside of my heart because I have a King to uphold and Queens to raise. ￼#Ourblackmenmatter #ourblackwomenmatter #ourblackkidsmatter #Ourblack🖤matters #Blacklivesmatters #WAKEUPLOVE VIDEO & SONG OUT NOW on all platforms! Link in bio 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
Prior to her album release announcement, Taylor also made it known that she has a new collection dropping with makeup giant M.A.C.
In a long post, she expressed her happiness as she reflected on her childhood and how much she admired the beauty brand.
“M.A.C Cosmetics really inspired me because they were one of the first mainstream companies to fearlessly and unapologetically embrace woman of color and the LGBTQ Community, said, Taylor. “That was big for me being a young black girl from Harlem telling myself that one day that would be me plastered in that window!”
As she shared the July 2020 upcoming release date, Taylor also teased a deep red lip gloss from the collection.
We can assume that maybe a lip liner and eyeshadow palette may also be included in the drop.
Wow yo! I remember walking by the Mac store on 125th street coming from school, amazed at all the dope campaign ads spread across floor to ceiling windows & on other major department stores. MAC Cosmetics really inspired me because they were one of the first mainstream companies to fearlessly and unapologetically embrace woman of color and the LGBTQ Community. That was big for me being a young black girl from Harlem telling myself that one day that would be me plastered in that window! Long story short, and by the grace of God, here I am with my own up and coming capsule collection for M•A•C!!!!! 😩😩 On that note I’m proud to officially announce my collaboration & partnership with Mac cosmetics!!! I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the MAC team and so happy the cat’s finally out the bag!! But most importantly, I’m hoping to inspire other young black women that anything and everything is possible & that our black is STUNNING!!! 💕 #MACteyanataylor coming July 2020!!! @maccosmetics 📸: @danielsannwald P.S. this red glossy lip I’m wearing is from my collection!! 💋