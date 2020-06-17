11 Black-owned businesses to support ahead of Juneteenth
Juneteenth, celebrated each year on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of African slaves in America. As we approach this day of celebration, rolling out is urging our community to continue to support Black businesses. While countless Black-owned businesses are serving and uplifting our community, we have compiled a short list of 11 here for you to consider.
RONDONOVAN Footwear & Accessories Inc. – Wearing a size 15 1/2 shoe always posed a challenge for Ron Donovan, so he founded a shoe company after years of frustrating attempts to find high-quality footwear in his size. The Georgia Tech graduate combined his technical background and creativity to create his own shoes. He also offers bespoke footwear.
RON DONOVAN: A luxury Footwear & Accessories brand. You may not know us YET,…BUT YOU WILL. The quality and styling of our products is evident upon sight and confirmed upon one's first handling. Check out just a few color options for the "Malibu Basso" from men's hand-stained trainer collection. @troubleman31 @diddy @steve21smith @anthonyanderson @johnsalley @therealswizzz @rosenbergradio @l.howardleather @kevingboyd @karineplantadit @thaflicksta @uptownmagazine @buyblackeconomics @beastmode #theartisanalgentlemen #luxury #luxuryfootwear #luxuryshoes #mensfootwear #mensstyle #shoeporn #rondonovanfootwear #bespokeshoesformen #leathergoods #bags #trainers #bespoketrainers #sneakerheads #bespokelife #stylishmen #womensstyle #shoesandbagstheonlyBSallowed #shoes #sneakers #sneakerheads #fashiobloggers Visit, follow, like or contact us: Website: www.rondonovandesigns.com and www.lhowardleather.com FB: https://m.facebook.com/ron.donovan.16 Instagram: rondonovancordwainer Twitter: @rdfootwear Pinterest: rdfootwear Email: [email protected]
