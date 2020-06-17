Rasyhard Brooks could have returned to prison if arrested for DUI

Uncovered legal documents reveal that slain Wendy’s customer Rayshard Brooks faced an imminent return to prison if he had been arrested for driving under the influence, the Daily Mail reports.

This might explain why Brooks resisted arrest and tried to make a break for it after he failed a field sobriety test and was being formerly apprehended at a Wendy’s store just south of downtown Atlanta. News observers noticed Brooks‘ subdued demeanor while interacting with the two officers and continued up until he failed the DUI test and was being arrested.

As has been reported ad nauseam, Brooks was shot twice in the back, and three times overall. This occurred after he wrestled free from a pair of Atlanta cops — while snatching away one of their stun guns — and was apparently trying to break free. Ex-Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe chased after him for a brief spell before firing the fatal shots.

The 27-year-old father of four was still on probation that from August 2014 when he was convicted on four counts, according to the Daily Mail: false imprisonment, simple battery/family, battery simple and felony cruelty/cruelty to children.

According to the news outlet, Brooks’ trial took place in Clayton County, Georgia, a southern suburb of Atlanta. He was found guilty and the Daily Mail said the documents read that Brooks was “sentenced to seven years on the first count, with one year in prison and six on probation and 12 months for each of the other three counts, sentences to be served concurrently.”

Brooks had gotten out but was reportedly sent back to prison in 2016 to serve a year after he violated the terms of his probation. Moreover, the newspaper said Brooks faced the threat of being sent back to prison again when he allegedly traveled to Ohio without notifying his probation officer in advance in December 2019. The warrant for his arrest was “revoked” when he returned to metro Atlanta right after New Year’s Day.