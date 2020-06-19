Black-owned restaurants to support in 10 cities across America

Today as we celebrate Juneteenth, when the remaining African slaves in the United States finally learned on June 19, 1865, they were free, we want to encourage you to support Black-owned businesses. Whether you’re looking for a new spot to try in your city or you’re out of town and need a recommendation, we hope to steer you in the right direction. Rolling out has compiled a list of several Black-owned restaurants you should check out in 10 major cities across the country.

Atlanta

Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria – The popular pizzeria that originated in Tennessee made its way to Atlanta in 2019. The restaurant was started by friends Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and E.J. Reed and features select pizza offerings with names like “Got 5 On It” and “Cee No Green” that are inspired by hip-hop.

