Television and radio personality, Dr. Rashad Richey and author of The New Norm, Keith A. Lewis, Jr. teamed up for Father’s Day to bring conversations to local barbershops about fatherhood and family. They also paid for haircuts and provided free copies of Lewis’s book to barbers and patrons.

According to Tony The Pro Barber, it’s time to return back to old school values. Lewis, founder of the nonprofit I’m A Father F1rst, says it’s all about “collaboration over competition”. Richey added, “there’s an awakening happening across the planet, and this awakening will lead the new world”.