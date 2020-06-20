Taco Bell responds after employee fired for wearing Black Lives Matter mask

Taco Bell faced severe backlash after a Black man was fired for choosing to support Black Lives Matter. Denzel Skinner worked at a Youngstown, Ohio Taco Bell, and decided to protest by wearing a face mask with the Black Lives Matter logo, according to WKYC.

However, when he arrived at work on June 8, his manager, who has yet to be identified, forced him to take off the mask or go home. Skinner filmed the interaction on his phone and the clip went viral this past week.

“You can’t bring politics into the building,” the woman told Skinner as he continued to wear the mask while in his car. “OK. Well, then there’s nothing I can do for you. I’m just doing my job. You don’t get it, it’s a company thing.”

The woman then attempted to turn the tables by asking if Skinner would react differently if someone wore clothing that embraced another race.

“Would you like somebody to wear something that said something about white people on it?” she asks.

Skinner responded by saying, “If that’s what they stand for, yes.”

The video ended with Skinner saying that he would get a lawyer and speaking to the camera, “I got fired over a mask, I can’t make this up….Keep standing up for what you all think is right.”

Once the clip went viral, the hashtag #boycotttacobell also became a trending topic.

Taco Bell responded on June 19, revealing that the manager who fired Skinner made the wrong decision.