Jasper Hagen explains promoting reading and networking as a dad

Jasper Hagan is father, cancer survivor and the founder and CEO of a creative marketing agency that thrives on telling authentic stories of multicultural consumers that have yet to be heard. This Morehouse College graduate started his media career almost a decade ago and is passionate about connecting the dots for his clients and the people within the community he serves. Rolling out spoke with Hagen about fatherhood, what it means to him and why reading and building a network is important.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

The legacy I am leaving I’m leaving is that anything is possible. I want them to know that it doesn’t matter how your story may begin you are the author of it and you can decide the outcome.

How have these times affected the way you speak to your children with respect to racism?

These times have prompted me to ensure that I keep my daughter informed on what’s going on in a way that’s suitable for her to comprehend.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

Since I’m a #GirlDad, Hair Love by Matthew Cherry, this book encouraged little girls to love their hair and their uniqueness; and Oh The Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss which helped explain life and some of the challenges we may face.

What insightful advice would you suggest about building a network?

Your network makes a world of difference. It’s so important to establish and nurture relationships that you build over time. Be intentional about who you connect with and know that you don’t have to be friends with everyone in your network.

Why do you recommend reading every day?

[There is] so much you can learn by reading. An article, a blog, a book it doesn’t matter. Reading every day expands your mind. The more you can help it grow the more you can grow.

Name one life lesson that no one taught you, but should have.

You are your most important investment. You have to treat yourself like the franchise player. In doing this you will be more protective of your time, energy and money.

Finish the sentence: Never give up on yourself because..

You owe it to yourself to win. If you give up, you will never truly experience the joy that comes with achieving your goal.