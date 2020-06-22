How Mike Epps, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities spent Father’s Day

Father’s Day 2020 was a little different this year due to the global health pandemic. However, one thing that never changes is the love of a dad. No matter if you’re a biological father, adoptive father or stepfather, we want to wish you a happy belated Father’s Day. From cooking up meals to playing with their kids, celebrity dads are just regular people who enjoy family time.

Check out how some of your favorite celebrity dads spent their special day.

Mike Epps – The comedian spent Father’s Day showered by the love of his daughters.

John Legend – The singer and actor was served a bacon and pancake breakfast on Father’s Day.

Continue reading on the next page.