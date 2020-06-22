Minneapolis cop fired after George Floyd’s death is confronted in store (video)

One of the Minneapolis police officers fired for allegedly being involved in the killing of George Floyd probably thought he could do some anonymous shopping after posting his $750,000 bail.

He thought wrong.

J. Alexander Kueng was recognized while shopping at a Cub Foods store in Plymouth, Minnesota, a 20-minute drive west of Minneapolis. He was summarily harangued by a fellow shopper while he mostly stood stoically.

Kueng has been charged by the Minnesota attorney general with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is due back in court with the three other ex-police defendants — Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — at the end of the month.

“What’s your name?” the woman asked Kueng while she recorded the interaction with her cellphone. Kueng was walking past her wearing gray sweatpants, a matching long-sleeved T-shirt and a ball cap. He stopped to answer the woman’s question.

“Yeah, that’s me,” he said, confirming that he is one of the infamous officers without mentioning his name.

The woman said, “So you’re out of prison,” to which he acknowledged, “Yes.”

“And you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn’t do anything?”

“I wouldn’t call it comfortably,” Kueng responded as he held onto a bag of Oreo cookies, a carton of milk, and a can of Reddi-wip. “I would just say getting necessities.”

When the unidentified woman said he should not have made bail, he only replied: “I understand that.”

“How does it feel?” she inquired. His only answer was, “Sorry you feel that way.”

“No, you’re not sorry,” the woman fired back, as she relentlessly badgered him while he remained silent and avoided eye contact while waiting in line to pay for his items.

“Did you think people were not going to recognize you? Honestly, did you?” she asked in a loud voice, letting other people know that he was one of the infamous officers. “You don’t have the right to be here. You killed somebody in cold blood, you do not have the right to be here.”

Flip the page to see the dramatic video in full.