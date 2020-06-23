Apple launches new technology to help people properly wash their hands

Apple is always leading and innovating in the tech space from phones to computers to watches.

As we continue our day-to-day lives amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, hand-washing is one of the most effective ways to cut down on the transmission of the virus.

With that in mind, officials at Apple have announced the launch of its watchOS 7 with enhanced tools and features, making it the world’s most powerful smartwatch.

The brand that introduced Apple Watch back in 2014 is now helping users stay healthy with integrated technology to make sure they are washing your hands properly.

One of those new health features is automatic hand-washing detection technology. The software will ensure that wearers will wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

The Apple Watch will use motion sensors, microphones and on-device machine learning to automatically detect the motions and sounds associated with hand-washing.

To keep scrubbing for the right amount of time, a 20-second countdown timer will be initiated. The new technology also can be set to remind wearers to wash their hands once they arrive home.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, praised the new integration and features in a statement.

“We’re energized by the positive impact Apple Watch is having on our customers and are excited to deliver meaningful new tools that support their health, fitness and wellness,” Williams said. “[The] watchOS 7 brings sleep-tracking, automatic hand-washing detection and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active and connected.”

This fall, you can expect to get your hand on watchOS 7 this fall as it will be made available via a free software update.