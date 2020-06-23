Da Brat confirms Tamar Braxton got beat down over Jermaine Dupri’s dad (video)

Music fans nearly drowned after Rapper Da Brat spilled a torrent of tea about the super-salacious story that Tamar Braxton supposedly got beat down when she allegedly had an affair with Jermaine Dupri’s father, Michael Mauldin.

The pettiness began when K. Michelle became irate after Braxton turned down her offer to engage in the renowned Verzuz battle series that has hijacked Instagram and popular culture during the national shutdown.

In response, K. Michelle, 34, went off on a profanity-filled tirade, accusing the youngest Braxton sibling, 43, of engaging in an illicit affair with JD’s daddy — one that eventually got her beat down by his ex-wife.

“You can’t f—– go around talking about nobody when you sleeping with a married man,” Michelle began on Instagram live. “You was sleeping with Jermaine Dupri Daddy. How you sleeping [with] Jermaine Dupri Daddy and get your a– beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in an elevator?! But you want to talk about me? I don’t f— married men. But you so holy? Hmmm.”

Braxton refused to take the bait and flung aside the shade as if she were swatting away a mosquito.

“I don’t really have a lot to say because I feel like whenever I talk, it gets misconstrued,” Braxton said in an Instagram live video according to The Jasmine Brand. “I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be a part of any type of negativity of any kind. …being professional, not having this stereotype of the angry Black woman and not having the stereotypes that come along with being on reality television which is always being negative, always being problematic, always being messy or whatever. It’s almost like the work that you do gets covered up by mess. The last thing that I am going to waste my time with is giving negative energy.”

Rap legend Da Brat said on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” that she was in the elevator when Braxton scuffled with Mauldin’s ex-wife over the alleged affair. Listen to Da Brat explain it:

Braxton’s longtime African boyfriend, David Adefeso, refuted K. Michelle’s claims on that Braxton IG post that The Jasmine Brand captured for posterity.

K. Michelle came back one more time with a cryptic IG post that says she got the time.