NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wrongly compared to Jussie Smollett

By Terry Shropshire | June 24, 2020 |

Bubba Walla (Image source: Twitter – @bubbawallace)

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is being buried beneath a tidal wave of pernicious backlash after the FBI determined that the noose found at his garage stall was a garage closer.

The FBI’s investigation concluded that the “noose” in question was not a terrorist attack, nor was it left by a fellow driver, but had been in place in 2019, long before Wallace was assigned that garage.

As a result, the only Black driver on the circuit is deflecting a groundswell of toxic hate, along with comparisons to disgraced “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

“So we have Jussie Smollett v 2.0?” growled the three-time World Series winner Curt Schilling on Twitter. “Where is the media recanting their idiocy?”

Wallace takes great umbrage that so many Americans quickly pounced on him by calling him a race trafficker and opportunist for allegedly milking the noose story to engender sympathy and amplify his brand name.

“I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity,” Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon.

“They’re not stealing that from me, but trying to test that. … In my statement Sunday night this will not break me. None of the allegations of being a hoax will break me or tear me down.”

Smollett, as most know, has been reduced to a punchline and caricature after Chicago police reportedly poked holes in his story that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. His putrid scandal helped doom the hit show “Empire,” which was already trending downward.

 

 

Wallace has an equal number of supporters and advocates who indicate the “coincidence” that a noose-like object was in the garage area of the sport’s only Black driver out of a hundred fellow drivers.

 

 

 

 

 


