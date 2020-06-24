T.I. to teach class on the business of trap music at Atlanta HBCU

Tip “T.I.” Harris is headed to the classroom.

The rapper and businessman will be lending his music industry expertise to students at Clark Atlanta University next semester teaching an innovative new course that will merge the history of trap music with the economics behind its success in the industry and mainstream presence.

Clark Atlanta University made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

#CAUToday Clark Atlanta University Partners with Grammy Award Winning Artist, Actor & Entrepreneur @Tip and @DrMelvaWilliams to Bring an Understanding of the Origin, Culture and Business of Trap Music to the University > https://t.co/ybcvDoB8po#WeAreCAU #ComeGetSomeCAU pic.twitter.com/a7XuU4B9BU — Clark Atlanta Univ. (@CAU) June 23, 2020

Although this is a new lane for T.I., he won’t have to navigate the world of being a college professor alone. He will be guided by Melva K. Williams, Ph.D., a renowned hip-hop scholar and co-founder of the Higher Education Leadership Foundation.

In a statement, T.I. shared why this new opportunity is so important to him.

“HBCUs have a vital role in our community and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” he said. “Our national HBCUs continue to underscore the fact that we have always had to do more with less. I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta.

“I applaud their innovative approach to ensuring their students are educated beyond the traditional textbook curriculum. I am honored to lend my voice and unique experiences to the betterment of today’s young people and to do my part to lift the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.”

The new course’s unveiling comes days after Clark Atlanta University announced that the school will be providing full-ride scholarships to Rayshard Brooks‘ four children.