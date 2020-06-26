Is Gucci Mane getting his own brand at Gucci?

Gucci Mane claims he is getting his own brand at Gucci.

The 40-year-old rapper took to Twitter to announce that he has agreed to a deal with the Italian fashion house for a new brand, but the label has yet to confirm.

He wrote: “It’s official I’m getting my own brand @gucci I hope they ain’t lying.

“Should I renew my contract with @gucci ??????? Or go independent (sic).”

Meanwhile, last year Mane starred in the campaign for Gucci’s Cruise20 Collection alongside Sienna Miller, Iggy Pop, Benedetta Barzini, Countess Marisela Federici, and Italian artists Orlando Miani and Angelo Bucarell.

He shared a number of pictures from the campaign on social media and wrote: “Proud to announce my #GucciCruise20 Collection with @gucci!!! Yo @alessandro_michele this collection is crazy ! #HarmonyKorine dope visuals! #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 Collection ITS GUCCI (sic).”

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele was the creator of the shoot, which was photographed by Harmony Korine.

The brand also gifted Mane a set of Gucci luggage for his 40th birthday in February.

Since he asked, check out the mix of reactions Gucci Mane received from his followers on Twitter below.

Remember the black face incident? I think it’s time to go independent big dog — Elijah ™️ (@EJAYDaDrake) June 25, 2020

Go independent. Show @gucci you don’t need them. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 uplift your people like they did for you all these years. You could also help other by giving them an opportunity to get jobs . — shaun P✈️✈️ (@shaun_pzo) June 25, 2020

No. You shouldn't have acknowledged them in the first place, after they knowingly neglected you and your brand. The association is not mutually beneficial. Gucci is the only beneficiary. Cut all your corporate ties. — the come up. (@hergreatestself) June 25, 2020

He cares about his money not black people chill out😂😂 — Rissa S. (@eriss_r) June 25, 2020