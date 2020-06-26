Luxury shoe designer Kamica Hampton shares fashion entrepreneur lessons

Kamica Hampton has always had an affection for fabulous shoes. Growing up in San Antonio, Texas, her love for bold fashion was sparked at an early age. As an adult, she turned her passion into a paycheck when she launched her eponymous luxury shoe company in 2014. Kamica Hampton’s designs combine Italian craftsmanship and Texas flair. Her shoes are made for women who challenge convention, turn their dreams into reality, and love to express themselves with unique styles.

We spoke with Hampton on “Design and Dialogue” about her fashion career journey advice for the next generation of designers.

What is your design process?

I have a design team in Italy, so we go back and forth. When I first started, I didn’t have the skills, so it was a lot of me printing out what was being sent to me and scribbling in and scratching out and changing colors. The patches of material that I picked my first collection from were so little. They came on an 8×10 piece of stapled paper. After I produced my first collection, then I got to go to the trade shows where you see all the big swatches and you see all the colors and I got excited.

What is essential for you when you’re designing shoes?

Something unique like the bow [is essential]. When you put this shoe on and it’s wrapped around your ankle, it’s [about] the attention [to detail]. It’s those little bitty details that make your feet stand out. So that’s what I like to go to. I’m flashy and I like flashy stuff.

Freshman mistakes are common when you are learning. What mistakes did you make in your first collection?

Don’t put all your money in production upfront because you still have marketing, sales, and things on the back end of production that’s really important in moving forward in business. There’s no way you can get a business launched without marketing.

What advice do you have for young designers?

I think the number one thing is to not look at mistakes as bad because that’s the only way you’re gonna learn. You can try to avoid them, but sometimes even if you have help, coaches and you have put certain things in place, you will still make the wrong decisions. There will be things that you could have done better, but that’s the joy of life and being in business. You can always recover from mistakes.

How do you find manufacturers?

Google is my best friend. It works wonders. I’ll reach out to the media and anybody that I want, through social media. You have to just put in the effort. Wherever you’re lacking in your business, you have to fill the gap.