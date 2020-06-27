 Skip to content


As the global health crisis continues, certain places like the grocery store are unavoidable. For many people, the thought of venturing out of your home can bring major anxiety, which is why we encourage you to wear a face mask, wash your hands regularly, and practice social distancing. Following these simple procedures will lessen your likelihood of contracting COVID-19.

If you want to take it a step further and wipe down your items to ensure there is even less probability of contracting the virus, we have a simple video tutorial above to help you do so.

 

How to clean your groceries (video)

June 27, 2020

Cassidy Sparks

Cassidy Sparks

I am a blogger, journalist and media enthusiast. I am passionate about covering entertainment, fashion and beauty. Keep up with me at Cassinthecity.com