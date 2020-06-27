Trent Shelton shares the inspiration behind his latest project, ‘Straight Up’ 

In his new book, Straight Up: Honest, Unfiltered, As-Real-As-I-Can-Put-It Advice for Life’s Biggest Challenges, former NFL player and the founder of non-profit RehabTime, Trent Shelton, offers advice and insights to guide young adults with establishing healthy relationships.

Shelton is now considered one of the most significant speakers of his generation. During a recent interview on rolling out’s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Shelton shared the inspiration behind his latest project.

What should people know about your latest book, Straight Up: Honest, Unfiltered, As-Real-As-I-Can-Put-It Advice for Life’s Biggest Challenges?

The book is targeted at the youth. I don’t think there’s a lot of information that is targeted to the youth. To change the future, we have to change the youth. I wanted something easy to read on relationships, pain, and suffering, and everything I wish someone would have told me about being a leader when I was younger.

What made you decide to become a motivational speaker after a career in the NFL?

I hit rock bottom. Sports was my everything. When you lose your career, sometimes you can lose your identity. At my rock bottom, I decided to make God the rock of my life. In order to change my life, I had to accept certain things such as football being over. We all have struggles. I realized all people can relate.

How can athletes prepare for life after sports?

It’s hard for athletes to hear it while they’re in it, but sports isn’t who you are it’s just something that you do. A lot of people try to put you in a box of just being an athlete. And you base your identity around it. You have to use sports as a vehicle. At some point, it will be over. I wish I would have made more connections in college, but I was so wrapped up in the bubble of football. So you have to prepare for the time your playing days are over and know that you’re bigger than your sport.