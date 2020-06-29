Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch among big winners at 2020 BET Awards

Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch were among the big winners at this year’s BET Awards.

The ceremony was held virtually on Sunday night, June 28, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lizzo, who accepted the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist accolade, thanked Beyoncé for “everything [she has] done for Black culture” during her acceptance speech.

The 32-year-old singer recorded a video message from her home, in which she praised the 38-year-old star — who won the Humanitarian and BET HER prizes on the night — and admitted she has felt like a winner the past three years as well.

She said: “Thank you so much BET, and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women I share this category with.

“Beyoncé, thank you for everything you have done for Black culture.

“Three years ago, I sat in the audience and I didn’t win anything. But I still went home and felt like a winner.

“Last year, I performed on the main stage. I didn’t win anything, and I still felt like a winner.

“I will always feel like a winner because as long as you’re winning in life that’s the only trophy you need.

“So we’re all winners, ladies. Let’s keep bigging up the culture because that’s what this has been about and will always be about.”

She also wrote on Instagram: “I don’t believe in being the ‘best of’ in a category of superior talent. I only believe in being the best me. Thank you @betawards for including my story in your celebration of our culture. I am beyond humbled and can’t wait to drop more of my genre-flipping feel good music lol! Trust me… it’s on the way (sic)

