Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie welcomes new baby (photos)

Congratulations are in order for rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his longtime girlfriend, beauty entrepreneur Ella Bands.

The couple announced the exciting news on social media on Sunday, June 28, 2020. In a sweet post, they showed off photos of their first moments after welcoming their son and bringing the newborn home.

They captioned the two images, “Welcome home baby A. He was born 6/27/20 4:52 AM. 8 pounds 15oz,” Bands wrote on Instagram.

You can see Boogie standing in their foyer with Baby A in his stroller. The house was decorated in blue and white with a grand balloon arrangement scaling up the staircase and floral arrangement sitting on the floor. The second image shows Bands holding her newborn after delivery.

The rapper also shared the image after bringing his son home with the caption “MY BOY HERE.”

This is their second child and first son. They also share Melody Valentine Dubose, who they welcomed on Valentine’s Day 2017.

The couple, who first announced Band’s pregnancy while on a Mexican vacation back in January, did a gender reveal in April sharing that Boogie — whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose — would be welcoming a junior.

He recently released the deluxe edition of his album, Artist 2.0, in celebration of Juneteenth.