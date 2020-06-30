Celebrities sponsor a day of free food at Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan, a popular Atlanta eatery, has made a big announcement that is sure to please the locals.

On Monday, June 29, 2020, the restaurant, which was started by Clark Atlanta University graduate Pinky Cole, announced that it will be offering customers free food from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

Several celebrities are stepping forward to pick up the tab, including Atlanta’s own Ludacris, La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union, and Chris Paul.

"A HUGE thank you to @lala, @gabunion, @ludacris, and @cp3 for sponsoring FREE Slutty Vegan for the entire city of Atlanta, tomorrow, 6/30! If you're in Atlanta tomorrow, leave your wallets at home and come get your free meal."

Their generous donation follows a slew of fake negative reviews that flooded the business after Cole decided to stop serving police officers for free in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The negative responders misunderstood the message, and their act ignited an overwhelming amount of positive support and feedback, which amounted to 10,000 reviews in 24 hours.

Since she started the business in 2018, it has gained a huge fan base in the Atlanta community, with people lining up for hours outside the eatery to buy her delicious vegan burgers.

Cole is equally as supportive of her community. She recently joined with her alma mater to provide full-ride scholarships for the four children of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was fatally shot by a White Atlanta police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot earlier this month.

If you’re in Atlanta and looking to enjoy Tuesday’s free treat, Slutty Vegan is at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW.

We’d advise that you arrive early and wear a mask.