Kanye West releases video for new song ‘Wash Us In The Blood’

Kanye West has released a video for his new song “Wash Us in the Blood” on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday, June 29, to tease a video accompaniment for the tune — which will feature on his 10th studio album, God’s Country — and its scheduled arrival at 10 a.m. EDT after he collaborated with cinematographer Arthur Jafa on the footage.

WASH US IN THE BLOOD FEATURING TRAVIS SCOTT DIRECTED BY ARTHUR JAFA MIXED BY DR. DRE VIDEO PREMIERING NOWhttps://t.co/0Gaz0gQJsM pic.twitter.com/p40oonv14Z — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Last month, Jafa revealed West was to release new material.

Speaking about the music video, he said: “It’s from his new record, it’s called God’s Country and this will be like the first single, I guess.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to not be announcing it. I may just be spilling the beans. It’s on the new record that’s forthcoming.

“I don’t know when the album’s coming but the single I think may be sometime next week – maybe, it’s not definite.”

It comes after Kanye previously confessed that missing out on award nominations “partially led [him] to alcoholism.”

He said: “It’s good that we found out about all of those awards shows that partially led me to alcoholism. Whistle been blown, you know?

“Imagine My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Watch the Throne [being eligible] the same year and neither of them being nominated for Album of the Year.

“Imagine doing The Life of Pablo and driving down the road and never hearing none of those songs on the radio and your wife and your daughter are in the car.”

Check out the video for West’s latest, “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring Travis Scott, below.