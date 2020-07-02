21 Savage is doing his part to uplift and empower the next generation.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper announced the launch of his new Bank Account At Home program initiative through his foundation, Leading by Example, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The program is a collaborative partnership between the mobile banking service Chime, the education technology platform, EverFi, and nonprofit Juma Ventures.

The mission of the nationwide Bank Account at Home program is to educate young people about the importance of financial literacy and managing money.

The program’s website will offer financial literacy resources for a range of ages from elementary school to high school.

Elementary school children will learn the basic concepts of money management. The middle school curriculum will teach the basic concepts of money management and planning for the future. The content for the high schoolers will be focused on budgeting and entrepreneurship.

In addition, the initiative will introduce more educational tools as well as scholarship opportunities in August.

Savage also teamed up with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide needed technology like free Wi-Fi and tablets to underserved youth in the community.

He received praise from others in the industry, including Diddy, Swizz Beatz and Sonny Digital, regarding the Bank Account program, which he initially introduced in 2018.

For more information on the program head over to //www.chime.com/21savage/