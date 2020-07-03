August Alsina responds after Jada Pinkett-Smith denies relationship
August Alsina is responding days after Jada Pinkett-Smith denied that a relationship occurred between the two. During an interview conducted by Angela Yee, Alsina said that Will Smith gave him his blessing to be with Jada after they transitioned from being in a marriage to life partners.
However, the Smith family denied Alsina’s claim that a romantic relationship took place between the 27-year-old singer and the accomplished actress.
On July 3, Alsina shared his views on Smith’s response by saying that he did not put out false information and all parties were aware. “No one was sideswiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.”
In 2015, Jaden Smith introduced Alsina to his mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the Wireless Festival in London. Jada revealed on “Red Table Talk” in 2018 she helped Alsina through his journey, but their relationship was strictly platonic.
However, in 2018, Alsina also wrote a birthday letter to Jada and shared it on social media. Many viewed it as a romantic gesture.
“I believe in God’s divine order and you are an example of God’s divinity in it’s covering over my life. A beautifully complex individual you are. I could spend a lifetime decoding you… You’re a little piece of heaven here on earth. The fortune in my cookie.”
Jada Pinkett-Smith will get to share her side of the story soon. On July 2, the actress revealed that she would express herself on an upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk.”
God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your “idea” & “image” feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!