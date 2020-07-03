August Alsina responds after Jada Pinkett-Smith denies relationship

August Alsina is responding days after Jada Pinkett-Smith denied that a relationship occurred between the two. During an interview conducted by Angela Yee, Alsina said that Will Smith gave him his blessing to be with Jada after they transitioned from being in a marriage to life partners.

However, the Smith family denied Alsina’s claim that a romantic relationship took place between the 27-year-old singer and the accomplished actress.

On July 3, Alsina shared his views on Smith’s response by saying that he did not put out false information and all parties were aware. “No one was sideswiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.”

In 2015, Jaden Smith introduced Alsina to his mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the Wireless Festival in London. Jada revealed on “Red Table Talk” in 2018 she helped Alsina through his journey, but their relationship was strictly platonic.

However, in 2018, Alsina also wrote a birthday letter to Jada and shared it on social media. Many viewed it as a romantic gesture.

“I believe in God’s divine order and you are an example of God’s divinity in it’s covering over my life. A beautifully complex individual you are. I could spend a lifetime decoding you… You’re a little piece of heaven here on earth. The fortune in my cookie.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith will get to share her side of the story soon. On July 2, the actress revealed that she would express herself on an upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk.”