West coast legend Warren G is set to drop some new feel-good tracks just in time for summer. Mr. G-Funk chats with rolling out about his new single with Ty Dolla $ign, “And You Know That,” set for release on July 10, 2020. In addition, he reveals new collaborations with Jhene Aiko and why he believes Lil Baby and YBN Cordae are carrying the torch for hip-hop.