Black child kicked out of daycare for wearing Black Lives Matter shirt

A Black child was forced to leave a daycare center because she wore a Black Lives Matter shirt. The incident occurred in Russellville, Arkansas, according to KARK.

On June 25, Deval Brockman allowed her 6-year-old daughter to wear a Black Lives Matter shirt at the His Kids Learning Center. Brockman received a call from the school’s director who allegedly spoke against the Black Lives Matter shirt. “I don’t like it. I don’t agree with it, and I would prefer it if you didn’t send her to school in it again,” the school’s director said, according to Brockman.

For clarification, Brockman reportedly reached out to state officials who told her that her child could continue wearing the shirt as long as it was void of profanity.

On June 26, Brockman’s child wore another Black Lives Matter shirt. But when she picked up her child from the school, she was told that the shirt was encouraging racism and the child was no longer welcome at the preschool.

Although Black Lives Matter mostly seeks to increase racial equality, some individuals mistakenly view the organization as a threat. But those who are threatened by Black Lives Matter and its message, are likely uncomfortable with Black progression.

Following the death of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter protests occurred globally to bring an end to racial injustice.

Brockman has yet to reveal if she will file a racial discrimination lawsuit against His Kids Learning Center.