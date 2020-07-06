POTUS tells Bubba Wallace to apologize for noose at NASCAR

Bubba Wallace faced a backlash from POTUS for the noose incident that occurred before a NASCAR race.

The president tweeted, “Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers and officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, and were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That and flag decision has caused lowest ratings ever!”

On June 21, the day NASCAR scheduled a race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall, according to ESPN. However, the FBI investigated and claimed that the noose had been in the garage months before the race. But the truth remains that the rope was tied in a noose.

During a race on Monday, June 8, 2020, Wallace honored George Floyd by wearing a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” and told reporters, “My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags.”

The Confederate flag has been a signature at auto races during NASCAR’s 72-year history. Fans often bring the flag to races and wear clothing with the symbol.

Officials at NASCAR have banned all Confederate flags from its races and events.

However, on June 21, several people hung the Confederate flag from their cars while driving near the Talladega Superspeedway and a plane flew over the race track with the Confederate flag in tow.

Thousands of people took aim at the president for using race to, again, ignite his supporters who have become accustomed to his divisiveness.