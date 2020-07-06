Rickey Smiley’s daughter shot 3 times

The youngest daughter of radio show host Rickey Smiley was shot on Sunday, July 5, 2020, while en route to a burger joint in Houston, the comedian revealed to his nationally-syndicated audience Monday morning.

The star of the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” was addressing the violent Fourth of July weekend that saw more than 100 Black people shot in several major metropolises. As Smiley, 51, talked about the tragic killing of toddlers and young children in major cities such as Atlanta, Chicago and Washington in the past few days, Smiley first revealed that his youngest daughter, Aaryn, was also a victim of gun violence.

“I wasn’t going to even say anything, but I’ve been sitting up here all morning with butterflies in my stomach trying to do a show,” Smiley began on Monday, July 6, 2020. “My youngest daughter was shot last night.”

Smiley’s co-hosts gasped in collective horror.

Famed co-host Gary With the Tea was the first to gather himself and asked how Smiley’s daughter was doing. Perhaps the others were too afraid to ask out of fear of the answer.

“She’s fine,” Smiley said as his co-hosts exhaled audibly. Smiley then repeated it. “She’s fine.”

Thank you to everyone who's keeping my daughter @AarynSmiley lifted in prayer, and to everyone who has sent well wishes her way. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Bo8ezNg6kg pic.twitter.com/a7HqPtkKMf — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) July 6, 2020

“I’m just so angry right now,” Smiley continued as his cohosts can be heard trying to comfort him. “That’s why I can’t focus right now. I’m just trying to do the show and book a flight to Houston.”

Smiley is trying to maintain his composure as he explains that Aaryn was shot three times while going to a Whataburger to get something to eat. She will soon have surgery. “She’s crying. She’s scared. I can’t get to her,” he said. “I just hate it.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, flights into Houston are extremely limited. Therefore Smiley will opt to fly into Dallas and make the three-hour drive to Houston.