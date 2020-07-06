White employees at Jimmy John’s fired for making noose out of dough

As racial tension continues to increase across the country, a group of White employees added fuel to the fire with a recent post on social media.

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, four White employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock, Georgia, mocked a lynching. The White employees made a noose out of dough and put it around their necks. They all laughed as they simulated a lynching.

After the video was posted on social media, it immediately went viral.

The video clip made its way to Jimmy John’s headquarters in Champaign, Illinois, and the individuals involved were fired immediately.

“We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form,” a statement released by Jimmy John’s read. “The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand…The actions seen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand or the local franchise ownership team.”

After the employees’ firings, a decision was made at the Jimmy John’s restaurant where the incident occurred to conduct training to help prevent a similar situation from happening.

View the video below: