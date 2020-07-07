Attend today’s Health IQ event ‘Black Mental Health: It’s OK To Not Be OK”

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on “Black Mental Health: It’s OK To Not Be OK” on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Dr. Kenyatta Stephens, infectious disease epidemiologist; Dr. Sherry Blake, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Author & Mental Health Expert; and Shanti Das, Mental Health Advocate, Music Industry Veteran & Executive Director ‘Silence the Shame’.

Tune in as this discussion will inform our community on key factors that will

help reduce the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 in the Black community,

discuss alternative methods and coping mechanisms for dealing with stress, trauma and PTSD during a global pandemic, and

offer support services and resources for those suffering from mental health concerns.

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.