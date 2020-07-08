50 Cent posts clip of T.I. in Crime Stoppers ad in response to VERZUS challenge

50 Cent took a petty shot at T.I. after he was challenged to a VERZUS battle by the self-proclaimed King of the South. On July 8, 50 Cent posted a video clip on social media of T.I. in a crime stoppers commercial to insinuate that T.I. was a snitch.

T.I. recorded the video in 2007 after he was arrested on gun charges and faced up to 20 years in prison. The video urged the community to help fight crime.

“People call me Tip, but this is about another tip that can help our mothers, our sisters, our brothers and our fathers help get the perpetrators who commit crimes against them on the street,” he said in the commercial.

But one day before 50 Cent posted the video on his social media page, T.I. addressed the crime stoppers video.

“I’ma address this. All y’all on there talkin’ ’bout a Crime Stoppers commercial and all that. Look, man. If I can get from up under 20 years for doing a drop, you can’t convince any [one] to snitch. If he was gon’ snitch, he was gon’ do that when he woke up, whether he watched the commercial or not.”

Days before 50 Cent’s latest post, T.I. challenged 50 Cent to a VERZUS battle where they would play 20 songs each and allow fans to choose a winner.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” T.I. said to 50 Cent. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man…I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge. Last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your a– off, so, you might not wanna do that.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, the co-creators of VERZUS, have yet to confirm the battle.