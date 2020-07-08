AARP + Health IQ: ‘What You Need to Know About Music and Your Brain Health’

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Brain Health & Music: “What You Need to Know About Music and Your Brain” on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Doug E. Fresh, Rapper, VP of Entertainment at Hip Hop Public Health; Charles Jenkins, Multi-Award-Winning music producer and Gospel Recording Artist; and Henry A. Stewart, Brand Strategist, and Director, Integrated Communications Strategy for Health at AARP.

Tune in as this discussion will inform our community on key factors that will:

share information to help inform the Black community on the importance of brain health and how it’s connected to music

discuss the relationship between music and the brain, and offer tips/resources on how to keep your brain healthy with the help of music

reveal research and facts on how music can benefit the young and the old, and discuss evidence of how it increases brain health

offer support services and resources for those who would like additional information

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.