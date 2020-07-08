Why Bird watcher Christian Cooper won’t help prosecute Central Park ‘Karen’

The famous bird watcher who recorded Central Park “Karen” as she filed a false police report — claiming she was in imminent danger of bodily harm by an “African American male” — now says he will not cooperate with her prosecution.

Christian Cooper, the Harvard-educated science writer and editor in New York, says the wayward White woman named Amy Cooper (no relations) has been persecuted enough for her transgression.

"I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.” https://t.co/F3h1Ys6UDn — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) July 6, 2020

The video was posted to Twitter by Christian Cooper’s sister, Melody, and quickly went viral worldwide. Amy Cooper has been charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor. The Manhattan district attorney announced the charge and stated Amy Cooper’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020.

Christian Cooper wants no part of this.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Cooper said in a statement released that was obtained by the New York Times on Tuesday, July 7. Despite his reluctance to aid in the prosecution of his tormentor, Christian Cooper says he fully understands this case will have broad ramifications for the country moving forward.

“That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on. So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”

Christian Cooper is hardly alone. Nationally-renowned speaker and political pundit Marc Lamont Hill also feels the law should pump the brakes in its determination to make an example out of Amy Cooper.

Christian Cooper’s and Hill’s sentiments are shared by other civic leaders.

“We all believe that the racist NYPD would have potentially killed Christian Cooper had they shown up in time,” said Josie Duffy Rice, the president of the nonprofit website The Appeal in a tweet. “And yet we still look to them for justice. I don’t trust that system. Ever. Why do we believe this racist, violent system can be the solution to racism and violence?”