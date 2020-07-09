Fighting through chaos

I have days when smiling takes work. You know, that feeling of not again, Lord? Am I the only one feeling like a hamster on a wheel, moving fiercely but not making any strides? We can all agree that times have changed, and our once sanctity of continuum has been replaced with unknowns lurking around every corner, attempting to threaten our peace and comfort. It’s enough to make you want to go into hibernation and wake up when the season changes.

In our current pandemic, finding happiness amid all the tragedy and stress can feel impossible. As soon as your feet hit the floor, your day begins with a laundry list of “What the h— I gotta do?” Of course, being the superhuman you are, self-care ain’t nowhere in the top 10.

I was raised by a strong Black momma, that to this day believes that weakness should never be a part of the equation. Any burdens that you have, you need to get over it and get over it quickly. The only sentence that echoes in my mind during these moments is momma saying, “You need to put on your big girl panties and get over it!” Yes, she said that. My momma always had a way with words and very rarely minced them. When she would say that, my eyes would roll in the back of my head, and I couldn’t wait to get off the phone. Once I got out of my feelings, I had to acknowledge that what she said made a lot of sense.

In boxing, a boxer trains endless amounts of hours a week to condition the body to take a punch. That typically consists of cardio and weight training to prepare for an upcoming match. So, I had to ask myself why can’t we train ourselves for life in the same manner to achieve happiness?

