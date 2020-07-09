Multiple arrests made in shooting death of Pop Smoke

Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles County finally have made multiple arrests in the home invasion and shooting that killed popular rapper Pop Smoke in February.

The Brooklyn-born and -bred rapper — whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson — would have turned 21 on July 20, 2020. He was staying in a posh rented home in Hollywood Hills, California, in February when surveillance cameras captured several men surrounding the home in the middle of the night. One of the men entered the home and reportedly fired the shots that killed Pop Smoke.

TMZ said the Los Angeles Police Department told them they made five apprehensions related to the killing. The only details the LAPD had released at press time is that those arrested are three adults and two juveniles.

The information remains fluid, and more details will be forthcoming as they become available.

Pop Smoke was best known for many hits including “Dior,” “Welcome to the Party,” “War” and “PTSD.”

Check out the video for “Dior” on the next page.