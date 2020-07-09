Pastor Christoppher Stackhouse shares inspiration behind George Floyd’s eulogy

The Rev. Christoppher Stackhouse Sr. has always had a calling to serve a higher power while giving guidance to his community. A graduate of North Carolina A&T State University and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., he earned a master of divinity from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a doctorate in ministry from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

A resident of Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he serves as pastor at Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Stackhouse made national headlines when he delivered a gut-wrenching sermon during George Floyd’s homegoing service.

During a recent interview on rolling out‘s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Stackhouse shared his thoughts about the service and his push to have the Market House in Fayetteville destroyed.

How did you become involved with the George Floyd memorial?

I didn’t ask or request to do it. Honestly, I was as shocked to be asked to do it as the world was to see me do it. I was asked by several members of the Floyd family are members of my church, Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. These are people that I care for and have ministered to for over a decade. When conversations started concerning who would do the eulogy from this area, my name came up because the family knows my ministry and my heart. They trusted me with the pivotal moment because I’d been with the family as their pastor in times of need before. Although the numbers of people watching would be much greater, they trusted me to be able to handle the weight of doing a eulogy, addressing a nation and honoring God.

Continue reading on the next page.