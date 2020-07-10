Lil Nas X shares snippet of new song (video)

Lil Nas X has shared a snippet of a new song on social media.

The “Old Town Road” rap sensation took to Twitter to share 38 seconds of the track, which is seemingly called “Call Me By Your Name,” as he captioned the video of himself lip-syncing along to the tune just that.

He simply wrote: “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME,” and added the telephone and love heart exclamation mark emojis.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME ☎️❣️ pic.twitter.com/Za6UU63oSh — nope (@LilNasX) July 9, 2020

The 21-year-old star — who came out in July 2019 — talks about a boy he’s talking to for the first time on the song.

And he also pays homage to the blockbuster Call Me By Your Name, in which Timothee Chalamet’s character Elio falls in love with Armie Hammer’s American graduate student alter ego Oliver when he comes to his family’s home in Italy to help him with his studies during the summer.

Earlier this week, Nas X teased fans that his debut album is almost complete and announced he’s working on a mixtape, plus he asked his followers to get involved with the latter release by sending him their beats via email.

